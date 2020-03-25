Laurel teen describes being shot in the head; no arrests made
A local teenager is once again walking and talking after being shot in the head in Ellisville this weekend, his father said.
At about 2 a.m. Saturday, Ellisville police responded to a report of shots fired near North Church Street and East Paulding Road to find Dalton Tew, 18, walking in the roadway, saying he’d been shot in the back of the head, according to a press release.
As EMServ medics tended to Tew’s wounds, officers heard nearby cries for help — they quickly learned Kentrel Harris, also 18, had been shot in the butt. Meanwhile, Central Dispatch alerted the officers that the Laurel Police Department was receiving statements from a third shooting victim, a juvenile whose head had been grazed, and another uninjured juvenile.
Tew was taken into critical care at Forrest General Hospital, and the other two victims were treated and released.
During the investigation, officers learned Tew, Kentrell and three others — including two juveniles — were visiting an apartment complex to buy marijuana. One of the dealers attempted to open the door, at which point the teenagers drove away, inciting a flurry of gunfire from a high-powered rifle and a handgun, according to Brent Tew, Dalton’s father.
“My son never even knew they were going to this place,” Brent Tew said. “Someone else was driving. He thought they were just riding around like they usually do. … The bullet bounced off his skull and went down into his neck.”
Brent Tew said doctors left the bullet where it was — attempting to get it out would have caused more damage, and they don’t foresee it causing complications.
“He’s doing well,” he said. “They’ve released him. He’s walking around and talking. He’s lucky. They were all very, very lucky.”
During a brief phone call Wednesday, Dalton said he was doing OK but was in a lot of pain.
“I was able to take a bath today,” he said. “I’m kind of sore on my tailbone, my back and my neck.”
Dalton said getting shot “was the worst feeling in the world.”
“You don’t feel anything,” he said. “It happens so quick. When you snap out of it, your adrenaline starts pumping. You get dazed for a minute. I made my way back to my truck and called 911 because everyone else had left me. I was about to pass out, nearly fixing to die. The ambulance came and got me.”
Brent Tew said the attack was brutal and quick; the assailants clearly intended to kill the boys.
“You have to see the blood and all the bullet holes in the truck to understand there were a lot of rounds fired,” he said. “And only three people were hit. They all should not be here. Had my son moved to the left or right half an inch, he would be dead.”
Brent warns young people that a lot of risk comes with illegal activity, especially in parts of Ellisville and Laurel with high crime rates. In November of last year, a 17-year-old was robbed at gunpoint at Dubose Street and Highway 11 while trying to buy marijuana.
“Make sure you love your kids and spend quality time with them,” Brent Tew said. “They can be taken from you in an instant. It’s scary. It’s just really a scary situation that this took place the way it did.”
No arrests have been made related to the shooting, but the investigation is ongoing.
