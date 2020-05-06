A car crash at a four-way stop in the Hoy Community just before noon Tuesday quickly turned into a mystery.
A couple in an SUV were being treated and prepared for transport by ambulance while deputies looked at parts from another vehicle scattered on the pavement.
Nearby residents said it was a hit-and-run, but it didn’t appear that the other car could’ve gone far, so some deputies drove around the area looking for a disabled vehicle.
While the couple in the SUV — driver Geraldine Huddleston, 57, and James Huddleston, 55 — were being transported by EMServ Ambulance, volunteer firefighters Jamie and Kristi Miller pulled up. That’s when he heard a yelling voice in the distance and discovered the second car and third victim down in woods about 75 yards from the intersection of Houston and Hoy roads, about 15 minutes after the first units arrived on scene.
Volunteer firefighters, paramedics and deputies ran down to the man in the car and tended to him before carrying him out of the wooded area and EMServ transported him for medical care, too.
Roger Johnson, 66, of Laurel had been traveling north on Hoy Road in a Nissan Versa and the Huddlestons were headed east on Houston Road at the time of the collision, according to the accident report. Their Ford SUV was knocked about 50 yards north of the intersection.
There was speculation that Johnson had some sort of medical problem that caused him to pass out before going through the stop sign and crashing into the SUV. There was no indication that the brakes of his Nissan had been applied while traveling down the grassy lot and into the woods.
Deputy Regina Newton of the JCSD was investigating the accident. Several other deputies also responded, along with volunteers from Shady Grove and Sharon. EMServ Ambulance transported all three victims to South Central Regional Medical Center for what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
In a case of deja vu, a three-car wreck happened Wednesday at the same intersection at nearly the same hour as the Tuesday crash. A Kia and Toyota and a Nissan SUV were involved in the latest crash. No serious injuries were reported.
