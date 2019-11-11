What started as a call about a suspicious vehicle at a city employee’s house led to a call about a wrecked vehicle then the arrest of two men for breaking into a home near Heidelberg.
Deanthony Lopez Kirk, 26, and Timothy Douglas Bush, 24, were charged with burglary of an inhabited dwelling and taken to the Jasper County Jail after law enforcement officials and pipeline employees worked together to capture them, Sheriff Randy Johnson said.
It started when Heidelberg Police Chief Huey Powe got a call about a suspicious red vehicle at a home on County Road 820, just outside the city limits, on Nov. 4. Powe responded with the homeowner, who is a city employee, and the front door had been kicked open, according to a press release from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
Powe notified the JCSD and a short time later, the sheriff’s department got a call about an accident on County Road 359 involving a red car. When Powe and deputies arrived on the scene, Denbury employees and employees of a service company who were near the accident pointed out where a black man had gone.
Powe took one suspect into custody and Deputy Dewayne Hawkins apprehended the other one.
Property that was taken from the residence was recovered from the vehicle and in a wooded area near the accident scene. Both suspects were checked out by ASAP Ambulance Service medics before being transferred to the jail.
“Thanks to all departments involved, and to the citizens for helping apprehend these suspects,” Johnson said.
