Two weeks after being caught with drugs on Interstate 59, a Hattiesburg man was back behind bars for the same thing — but not before leading the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on a wild chase.
Nathan Wright, 41. was caught doing wrong again, according to a press release from the JCSD. He had 89 grams of MDMA (ecstasy) and an old pill press in his vehicle after deputies “boxed him in” during a high-speed pursuit to get him stopped near mile marker 86 in a southbound lane of Interstate 59 early Friday night.
Wright was charged with trafficking MDMA, felony fleeing, resisting arrest and reckless driving after he was taken into custody and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He reportedly nearly hit several civilian vehicles while swerving across lanes in an attempt to elude deputies.
“It has been a long week for our narcotics agents, starting with a major drug bust early on Monday and continuing into tonight,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said on Friday. “The dedication, professionalism and willingness to serve by those assigned to our Narcotics Division has been beyond admirable. They have worked their tails off this week, in particular to help rid Jones County of illegal narcotics. Kudos to each of them for their tireless service.”
Wright was out on $5,000 bond on a previous arrest on Interstate 59 by the JCSD, where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after Sgt. Jeff Monk found 12 grams of MDMA in his vehicle during a traffic stop just after Christmas.
Wright’s bond was set at $60,000 but was revoked since he was out on bond on the previous charge, meaning he will remain in jail until that first charge is handled in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.