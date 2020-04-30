The family of a woman killed in a Thanksgiving Day 2018 wrong-way crash on Interstate 59 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit that includes the City of Ellisville, Jones County and Ellisville-based Beech's Towing.
Jada Bright, 23, was driving a blue 2007 Saturn southbound on Interstate 59 near Lumberton when an intoxicated Shelley Rose, driving a rented Dodge Caravan northbound in the southbound lanes, struck Bright's Saturn head on.
Both Rose and Bright — and a third man in another vehicle — were killed in the crash.
Two days before the crash, Rose was arrested at a TA Truck Stop east of Meridian after witnesses told deputies she had been running people off the road.
She was charged with DUI- fourth offense, meaning she'd had three DUI convictions. Rose posted bond at 10:23 p.m. — eight hours after being arrested — and Enterprise "recklessly" released the car back to her, the suit contends.
The next morning, Rose was at the Texaco at Highway 590 (exit 85) looking suspiciously into vehicles at the station. EPD Capt. Wayne McLemore arrived on the scene and saw Rose looking into vehicles, according to the suit.
"Captain McLemore observed Shelley appeared to be intoxicated, fumbling for her things, and had a strong alcoholic odor coming from her breath," the lawsuit reads.
Rose admitted that she had driven to the Texaco. "Despite the admission, Captain McLemore placed Shelley under arrest for public intoxication rather that DUI." Public intoxication is a misdemeanor.
In an interview with WLOX-TV on the Gulf Coast after the accident, EPD Lt. Scott Wuertz said, "On a misdemeanor crime, it’s not like a felony where we can hold them. We are only allowed to hold them on public drunk six hours before allowing them to post bond.”
Shelley was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center just before 10 a.m. on Nov. 21 and Beech's Towing was called to retrieve the damaged Caravan. On numerous occasions, the suit contends, the EPD was made aware of Rose's mental issues.
At about 11 p.m., she was transported back to EPD headquarters and released on bond "for approximately $340," according to the lawsuit.
After posting bond, the suit contends, Rose was taken by the EPD to Beech's Towing to retrieve the van,
"Beech's Towing should have known that the Dodge Caravan was a rental vehicle," and never should have released the vehicle to Rose, according to the suit.
"Captain McLemore and the other officers/agents of the City of Ellisville and Jones County's acts and/or omissions were in reckless disregard for the safety and well-being of Jada, who was not engaged in a criminal activity at the time she was injured."
The lawsuit also includes Enterprise, which was informed on Nov. 21 that Rose had been arrested for her fourth DUI, yet allowed her to keep her vehicle, which is against company policy, the suit said.
The lawsuit was filed in Pearl River County Circuit Court and seeks unspecified damages.
A lawsuit filing represents only one side of an argument.
