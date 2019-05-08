A Jones County man who suffered life-threatening injuries in a one-car crash on Highway 84 West on Sunday night died Wednesday morning, officials confirmed.
Michael Carter, 40, was traveling west just before 9:15 when the Nissan he was driving left the highway in a curve near Maxey Road, flipped at least three times and landed almost 250 yards from where the wreck started, officials said. Carter was ejected from the vehicle.
There were no witnesses to the wreck and it was reported by a passerby. Volunteers from Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge and Soso responded, along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
A deputy reportedly declared that Carter was dead, but medics quickly determined that he had a pulse. He was transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center. Carter reportedly died while undergoing surgery at Forrest General Hospital Wednesday. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.
— PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council contributed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.