A Laurel woman was pronounced dead after crashing into an 18-wheeler that was stopped on Interstate 59 because of construction work that was going on Tuesday afternoon, according to reports.
Savannah Newell, 20, was driving a 2006 Pontiac GT southbound on I-59 just before 3 p.m. when she hit the the back of the big rig that was stopped on the bridge between the exit and merging ramps at Exit 90, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Luck said.
Newell “approached the 18-wheeler and other vehicles stopped in the roadway, at which time (she) lost control and collided into the 18-wheeler,” he said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 2014 Freightliner she hit was being driven by 54-year-old Darwyn L. Bethune of Carrollton, Ga., who was driving for Trulite Glass and Aluminum Solutions LLC out of Peachtree, Ga.
He was transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center as a precaution, Luck said. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, he added.
It was believed that Newell was headed to work at Ellisville State School.
Ellisville and Laurel police and fire responded with MHP.
