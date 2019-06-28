By Mark Thornton
Prentiss Carnell Crosby, 35, was ordered to serve three years in prison after admitting to stealing two TVs from South Central Regional Medical Center between July and August 2016, Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette said.
Crosby, who was represented by public defender Patrick Pacific, was also ordered to serve two years of post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay a total of $2,617.50 of court costs and fines — which includes $1,200 in restitution to SCRMC.
Crosby has a previous conviction for auto burglary, so if he gets another felony, he will likely be charged as a habitual offender, the judge warned.
• Kelvin Deunta Holland, 35, received a five-year-suspended sentence after admitting to taking more than $2,000 that an elderly man left on a counter at Diket’s Drugs in October 2017, Bisnette said. Surveillance showed that he took the money from the counter and he was later arrested at the Townhouse Motel.
Holland spent 106 days in the county jail and was ordered to serve three years of post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay $4,167.50 in court costs and fines — including $2,250 to 84-year-old Bennie Newcomb.
• Nathan Evan Wood, 36, was ordered to serve two years in prison after pleading guilty to auto burglary. He admitted to breaking into a Ford F-150 pickup that belongs to West Jones football coach Scott Pierson in May 2015. In addition to the prison time, he was ordered to serve two years of post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay $1,917.50 in court costs plus $300 in restitution to Pierson. The case was prosecuted by Buckley and Gray was public defender.
• Samantha Allen, 24, was ordered to serve five years on MDOC house arrest after pleading guilty to two counts of embezzlement. She admitted to stealing from the account of REC Trucking, where she served as office manager. She was arrested in May 2018. She will also have to serve five years post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay $10,0000 in restitution to RES owner Roger Smith in addition to $1,417.50 in court costs and fees. The case was prosecuted by Buckley and Gray represented Allen.
• Rodney Alan Bell, 41, of Paulina, La., got a three-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to embezzlement from Advanced Towing, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of meth. He was ordered to pay $9,203 in restitution to Donald T. Jacks, which he is accused of stealing between July 2016 and July 2017. He also took a firearm that belonged to Jacks, according to court records. He also had .655 grams of meth.
• Brian Austin Brewer, 19, of Laurel was ordered to serve three years of supervised probation, participate in the court’s community service program and pay $1,917.50 in court costs and fines after pleading guilty to motor vehicle theft.
• Markei George, 25, of Laurel was ordered to serve three years on post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in community service and pay $1,917.50 in court costs and fines after pleading guilty to burglary of an automobile.
• Andreas Terrell, 22, was ordered to serve three years on post-release supervision after getting a three-year suspended sentence for pleading guilty to conspiracy for his role in getting stolen credit cards to Marcus Nixon. He has a prior conviction for motor-vehicle theft on his record, so a third felony could result in him being charged as a habitual offender. Terrell was also ordered to spend three years on MDOC post-release supervision, participate in the court’s community service program and pay $1,917.50 in court costs and fines. The case was prosecuted by Buckley and public defender John Piazza represented him.
• Shawn Knight got three years probation and a non-adjudicated sentence — meaning he won’t have a felony on his record if he doesn’t get in trouble withe the law again while on probation — after pleading guilty to receiving stolen property. He was caught with a stolen trailer and welding machine in June 2018, according to court records. He will also have to pay restitution of $1,140 to the victim plus $917.50 in court costs and fines. He was represented by attorney Grant Hedgepeth.
