A Laurel woman who was seeing red wound up doing something yellow — pouring paint on another woman’s car, according to the Laurel Police Department’s report of the incident.
Keyonia Roberts, 22, was charged with felony malicious mischief on Thursday after being accused of pouring yellow paint on a Chevrolet Malibu that belongs to an unidentified woman she was fighting with.
The incident happened on Aug. 10 on Maplewood Drive, according to the report. The women had been fighting over a man, and that led to Roberts pouring the paint on the car and breaking a side mirror, the report continued. The estimated cost of the damage was more than $3,700, LPD Chief Tommy Cox said.
Roberts was scheduled to make her initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Friday.
