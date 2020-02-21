Eagle-eyed investigator at VisionCenter leads to arrest of suspected murderer Askew
By Mark Thornton
Tonya Madison had her eyes wide open when she was in the VisionCenter at Walmart early Monday. That’s how the investigator with the Jones County District Attorney’s Office remembered the man in the distinctive jacket who was seen in surveillance video walking along Shady Lady later that morning. And that’s how the suspect was developed in the murder of 82-year-old Betty Lou Dickerson.
“Sometimes you need a little luck,” District Attorney Tony Buckley said at a press conference on Friday morning. “Some would say it’s divine providence.”
Sheriff Joe Berlin said it was the hard work of multiple agencies — the Jones and Jasper county sheriff’s departments, the DA’s Office and the U.S. Marshals’ Service — coupled with a little luck that led to the arrest of 52-year-old convicted felon Michael Shane Askew of Bay Springs in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday night.
“He will now face justice for the cold-blooded murder of 82-year-old Betty Dickerson,” Berlin said. “We pray for her family and friends as they mourn her loss. May God rest her soul.”
Dickerson was found dead of a knife wound to her neck at her home in Shady Grove early Monday afternoon. The suspect fled in her car, and investigators had reports that the vehicle passed through Harrison County and the Atlanta area before he was located in metro Nashville. He was arrested at Fiddler’s Inn in Donelson.
“A lot of hard work went into determining a suspect,” Capt. Vince Williams of the JCSD said, singling out DA’s investigators Brad Grunig and Madison, Investigator Jody White of Jasper County, U.S. Marshals and Stephen Graeser, who is the lead investigator in the case for Jones County.
“All of them played a role … but he took the lead and has been working non-stop,” Williams said of Graeser.
There was a “lot of hard groundwork and chasing leads,” Buckley said, noting that Jones County investigators went to homes and businesses in the neighborhood and along 16th Avenue and Shady Grove looking for surveillance video that could help crack the case.
“We knew the suspect but didn’t release it,” Buckley said. “We appreciate the response of the community.”
When Madison saw a resident’s video of the suspect walking down the victim’s road, she recognized the jacket. Grunig then got a subpoena to find out the identity of the man who had been in line for eye care in front of Madison, and that’s how they got his name, address, cellphone number and other information to help track him.
“You are a miracle,” the victim’s daughter Tina Daugherty-Cole, 59, of Vicksburg said as she hugged Madison.
She remembered her mother as “a renaissance woman.” She was a “good cook, she could grow anything, sew anything, paint anything.”
Dickerson retired from Northern Electric Co./Sunbeam Oster in Bay Springs — where she once worked with the suspect’s mother — and she loved to travel with a close friend and neighbor, her daughter said.
“She’s been to all 50 states” and they went on a six-week driving trip that took them through Canada and Alaska a couple of years ago, Daugherty-Cole said.
“She got bit by a wolf in Alaska,” she said, smiling at the memory. “She was charged by a moose, she was face-to-face with a grizzly … She was an original. Everyone loved her.”
Dickerson had lived in the house for 49 years. It was believed that she was killed with a knife that was in the kitchen where she prepared meals for herself and so many others over the years.
“It’s just a heinous crime … I hope y’all get closure,” Berlin said to family members at the press conference.
Askew was wanted for murder in Jones County and molestation of a child in Bay Springs, according to the arrest warrant. Three investigators from the JCSD and one from the DA’s Office went to Tennessee to collect evidence in the hotel room and Toyota Camry he is accused of taking from Dickerson’s home.
Askew waived extradition in a hearing before a judge in Nashville on Friday and is scheduled to be picked up by Jones County investigators next week.
Askew could face a capital murder charge and the death penalty, but that depends on several factors, Buckley said. The suspect is accused of stealing the victim’s car, which could be the underlying felony to make it a capital case.
Askew was convicted of conspiracy/possession of a controlled substance in Jasper County in August 2016 for the sale of hydrocodone/acetaminophen, along with Cheryl O’Neal. He served 147 days in the Jasper County Jail before climbing a fence and jumping off the fence of the facility, breaking his leg in the process.
In August 2017, Askew was ordered to serve five years for escape, but he was released less than a year later, on June 25, 2018, said Mississippi Department of Corrections spokeswoman Grace Fisher. He was supposed to appear in Jasper County Circuit Court on Feb. 6 for failure to pay court costs of $903, but he was a no-show, said Circuit Clerk Billy Rayner.
It's possible that he has felony charges on his record from Texas, but authorities were still working to find out details about that.
Williams also gave a pat on the back to patrol deputies who secured the scene and helped preserve evidence.
“We’ve only been here for about six weeks … half the department is new,” he said. “It’s incredible to watch how we’ve come together despite our different backgrounds. It’s truly amazing.”
