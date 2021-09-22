I hadn't spoken with old friend Kyle Bennett in at least a decade and probably hadn't seen him in two decades ...
A friend of my father’s named Joyce, to whom I hadn’t spoken but about a dozen times in my life, sent me an email asking about my newfound fame ...
My closest friend growing up in Peekskill, N.Y., who now lives in San Diego, chimed in with a congratulations ...
Attached to each of these emails was a screenshot from one of those Facebook pages “You know you are from Laurel if …” As in, you know you are from Laurel if you remember the drag races outside of PDI.
The post read, “You know you are from Peekskill if ... ” Then a man named Gary Cahill wrote, “You know that Peekskill native Sean Murphy, the son of the late Jack Murphy, is playing baseball for the Oakland Athletics.”
As far as I know, my father, who is indeed the late Jack Murphy, had four children — Lori, Brian, Sean and Dan. He later remarried and two stepchildren were added — Dee and Dominick. The youngest of his four children just celebrated his 42nd birthday, while the oldest eclipsed 52 in May. As for the Oakland Athletics’ star — who moonlights as a small-city newspaper editor and columnist — is 47 and hasn’t played baseball at any level in at least 33 years.
I can actually remember my last at-bat. It came at old Depew Park, where the field was carved into a football “stadium” with a track around it and about 10 rows of concrete bleachers on either side. There were no fences. The third-base line actually extended into the bleachers to the top row, meaning anything hit fair into the bleachers was considered in-play. Watching ballplayers in cleats run up concrete was not only entertaining but likely had personal-injury attorneys salivating.
Center field was at least 600 feet to the fence surrounding the city swimming pool, a place I worked while home on summer break from college. The right-field line, including bleachers, was about 220 feet from home plate. Any lefty who could swing a bat was capable of raking 400 homers in a season.
We were playing Putnam Valley. It was 1989 and I was in the final year of summer league baseball — the Bad News Bears personified. Putnam Valley had a pitcher who was really firing them in there. The one he fired that missed home plate plunked me in the ribs. Pain shot through me like a bullet train. I dropped my helmet and bat right there and retired from baseball. No speeches. No echoes of me being the luckiest man on the face of the earth. No, just an out-of-shape, high-school freshman sulking away from Depew Park forever.
And now I’ve been resurrected as as professional baseball player.
Cahill, the one who posted the meme, actually was my boss for two years when I worked at the swimming pool — before Oakland’s Sean Murphy was born. He knew my father, who was editor of our local newspaper, and our whole family. He would take our photos for the annual park pool pass we bought since 1979. Even a half-deteriorated memory — heck even someone as incapacitated as Joe Biden — should have alerted him that the Oakland Athletics’ Sean Murphy from Peekskill, N.Y., just celebrated his 24th birthday, which would have come two years after I left New York for Mississippi.
It didn't. Cahill posted it and, despite my 47 years and no talent, people believed it and reposted it. Because, as we all have learned through social media, if it appears on social media, it has to be true.
I deduced there could be only four scenarios:
1.) Dad had a mystery fifth child, whom he fathered at the young age of 51 and, in a wicked twist, decided to name the same as his third child.
2.) I, in fact, have been lying all these years and am a baseball star who refuses to age. The bald head, gray beard, Chinese phonebook worth of chins and a penchant for beer and fried chicken is just a disguise because I don’t want tourists in Laurel to bombard me with photo requests.
3.) I was home from college over Christmas break in 1993 and had a one-night ... oh, heck, no one would ever believe that.
4.) In the heavily Irish city of Peekskill, there was Sean Murphy born in 1974, the son of Jack Murphy, and another Sean Murphy, born 20 years later.
Without subjecting the “other” Sean Murphy to a DNA test, I did try to find out about his background. Was he my father’s fifth child — and second named Sean? Or was it just a wild coincidence turned into a cautionary tale about believing everything that is on Facebook?
I sent requests to the Oakland A's media relations department asking for about 10 minutes on the phone with the “other” Sean Murphy from Peekskill. Crickets.
I sent another request to another Oakland media relations flunky and ... well, you guessed it.
So without concrete evidence that the son of the late Jack Murphy is not playing for the Oakland A’s — and no dispute coming from the imposter living on the Left Coast — all I can do is wonder.
Is Gary Cahill suffering from what President Biden is suffering from? Did my dad have a fifth child? Am I actually a professional ballplayer?
Should I ever believe anything posted to Facebook?
Play ball!
