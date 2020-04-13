Residents recall horror of storms
“You wanna see a miracle?”
Gayla Miller of Soso opened the door of her ruined home. A fountain that had once stood sentry in her yard was nothing more than debris. The windows were blown out. Inside, morning light flooded through the open roof.
Miller went into her bedroom, where she’d hidden with her five pets during Sunday night’s storm, when multiple twisters carved their way across Jones County and others.
“Here’s where I hid. Look at the roof tiles. All of them are still in place.” Miller shook her head. “And people still don’t believe in Jesus.”
Miller’s pets are alive and accounted for.
At least 13 tornadoes hit Mississippi Sunday afternoon and evening, and at least two of them were in Jones County. Trees blocked multiple state and county highways, and first-responders near Moss Road searched the area for survivors.
James Neely stood in front of his property about 20 minutes after it was annihilated. Blood was caked on his face and neck.
“I was in the southern area of my house,” Neely said. “The chimney fell over … It sounded like a loud wind. I tried to crawl out of the damage, but I wasn’t trying to leave. I was trying to stay put.”
Neely’s barn was no more. His house was nearly flat where it lay. The house wasn’t insured, he said, but his cats are likely OK.
Soso was a ground zero of sorts. Downtown, the scene was one of heartache and twisted aluminum. A church’s steeple had been ripped clean off and it now lays in a residential yard across the street. At least a dozen houses were leveled. Even the Soso Volunteer Fire Department appeared to be a total loss.
According to Blake Todd, Soso volunteer firefighter, most of the damage occurred on and near Soso-Big Creek Road.
“We found two bodies last night,” he said. “That was rough.”
Todd whiled the morning away by working on his truck. He unscrewed a nut from the tire. Behind him, his house stood damaged, but it stood.
“To me, it sounded like a strong breeze,” he said. “And then I heard everything hit the ground.”
Miller, Neely and Todd all said most of the destruction occurred within about a minute.
Peco Farms outside Laurel sustained heavy damage to its chicken houses. The owner, James King, said he was standing on his porch right before the tornado blew through.
“You could tell where (the tornado) was headed by the way the clouds were going in,” he said. “Me and my wife were there on the windowed porch. We grabbed some pillars and hunkered down, there was a loud roar … and it was over with.”
Aluminum roofing lay scattered about the property. His house, which also sits on the property near the chicken houses, had barely any damage. Despite the roofs being ripped off multiple chicken houses, the chickens are unharmed, King said.
When asked if he was OK, King smiled.
“It’s all replaceable,” he said. “People are not.”
