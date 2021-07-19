Crash was hours before first wedding anniversary
Family man and avid hunter Austin Brashier loved spending time with his wife Dora and 6-month-old son Kason. Sunday morning, Austin tragically died in an ATV accident — just a few hours before his one-year wedding anniversary.
“He had a big heart and genuinely cared about people,” Brashier's aunt Donna Jones said. “He was the one who never forgot a birthday. You could always count on receiving a message from Austin on your special day.”
The one-vehicle accident involving 27-year-old Austin occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday, Jasper County Coroner Randy Graham said. “It’s always a tragedy when these things occur,” Graham said.
There was nothing to indicate alcohol was involved, Graham said.
Jasper County deputies received a call around 1:42 a.m. about an ATV crash near County Road 333, Sheriff Randy Johnson said.
“There were two people on the ATV when it wrecked, one that was deceased,” Johnson said. “It appeared he may have run off the road and it overturned. They lost control of the vehicle, and it turned over.”
The other person on the Polaris side-by-side sustained no injuries.
“It was extremely foggy in areas, and it appeared he ran off the road, and the shoulder may have been soft,” Johnson said. “Neither had a seatbelt on.”
He loved his family and loved spend
ing time with them, Jones said.
“He was a wonderful son. He was an awesome big brother — always the protector of his little sisters,” Jones said. “He was a loving husband and a great provider for his wife, and he was an amazing father to his 6-month-old.”
Brashier’s smile was contagious, said Hunter Walters, Austin’s friend since pre-school.
“One of the things I am going to miss the most is his laugh,” Walters said. “We would get together and wouldn’t go five minutes without laughing about something and just smiling and having a good time.”
Brashier was his best friend, hunting partner and fishing buddy, Walters said.
“He was my No. 1 teammate in any sport and was also family to me — we did everything together,” Walters said.
Brashier was an avid family man who was very close with his mom dad and his two sisters, family friend Tessa Windham said.
“He loved the outdoors — duck, deer and turkey hunting were his favorites,” Windham said. “He had so many friends. He was so entertaining and funny. He always had a smile on his face wherever he went.”
Windham said his 6-month-old son looks just like him, and Dora is a loving and compassionate wife.
“He would help anybody in need and never hesitated to do it,” she said. “He was very outgoing. He passed so young. It’s so awful.”
Windham’s husband and Brashier were like brothers, she said.
“You didn’t see one without the other, and me and his wife were great friends,” Windham said. “Our husbands were so excited when we found out we were having boys together. There were so many plans made for the future. My heart breaks for his wife Dora and son Kason.”
The Remnant — a charity organization that provides income for women who live at the transitional housing community Dwell — organized a GoFundMe for funeral expenses for the family. Those wanting to donate can click here.
Visitations for Austin Brashier are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Life Church Tuesday, July 20, with funeral service to immediately follow. Graveside service will take place after the funeral service at Sharon Cemetery just north of First Baptist Church of Sharon.
