The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a young girl at Ben Thompson Road and Highway 11 in Moselle around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Katie Abercrombie, 74, of Moselle was driving a Ford F150 pickup at the stop sign at the end of Ben Thompson Road when another pickup hit her from behind, then sped away on Highway 11, toward Interstate 59, she said. “It was an old dark truck pulling a trailer loaded with scrap iron,” she said, adding that it was very loud. She was worried about her 6-year-old great-granddaughter Julie, who hit her head on the dashboard and appeared sleepy after the crash. The young girl’s mother Jessica, shown in the photo with her daughter, picked her up and planned to take her to a medical facility to be checked out. The JCSD was looking for the driver of the pickup. The Moselle Volunteer Fire Department and EMServ Ambulance Service also responded. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 601-425-3147. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
