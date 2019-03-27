Seventh-grade student at Wayne Academy collapsed before practice at Merchant Park
A seventh-grade softball player died after warming up for practice at Merchant Park in Ellisville on Monday evening.
Taylor Louden, a 12-year-old Wayne Academy student who lived in Quitman, was pronounced dead after being taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center.
“They had been warming up for about 15 minutes,” said the girl’s uncle, Maurice Floyd of Hattiesburg, and when she headed back to the dugout, she began throwing up, then collapsed.
Taylor had no prior medical problems that Floyd was aware of. A cause of death had not been determined.
“It’s brutal,” he said of his niece’s sudden death.
“She was an all-around happy, very motivated young lady,” he said. “She loved sports, riding four-wheelers, and she loved to go to the deer camp and to fish.”
She also loved animals, especially her pit bull Copper, Floyd said.
Taylor was playing for the travel team Elite Cleats, and was a pitcher and center-fielder, Floyd said.
“They called and asked her to play,” he said. “She could throw the ball all the way from the outfield to home plate.”
Wayne Academy Headmaster Charles Hoots said that Taylor, in her second year at WA, was working hard to become a great player. She played on the JV team for the Lady Jaguars.
“That was a passion for her,” he said, “and she was playing in that league in order to improve herself as a player.”
Her parents are Nicole Boyd and Kajuan Boyd of Quitman and Lavell Louden of Wayne County.
“She was just a sweetheart … loved by everybody,” said Tyler Blackwell, president of softball at Merchant Park. “We’re going to do everything we can to help the family.”
Taylor’s mother was at the park, along with many other parents and young players, at the time of the incident. Many “stepped up and helped” when it became apparent that something was wrong, Blackwell said.
On Tuesday morning, students in grades 6-8 gathered in the gym at Wayne Academy and several local ministers were there to help counsel her classmates.
“She had a great personality,” Hoots said. “She made the kids laugh and really enjoy themselves. She engaged everyone and really tried to bring them into the group. She was the kind of kid you were proud to have at Wayne Academy.”
It’s the second time this school year that students at Wayne Academy have had to deal with the loss of a classmate. Aiden Atkinson, 18, died of an accidental shooting in December.
— Paul Keane of the Wayne County News contributed to this report.
