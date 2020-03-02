The history of Laurel’s Black community was on full display Friday as the YWCO exhibited photos and memorabilia from the past century to recognize Black History Month. The exhibit, which ran from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. that day, is planned to eventually become a museum, Derrion Arrington said.
“We wanted to show that the integrity of a city is in its history,” he said. “This exhibit informs people about the different figures in Laurel history the town’s buildings and streets are named after.”
Photos, books and information were available on figures such as Nora Davis, Leontyne Price, Dr. Deborrah Hyde, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Dr. Benjamin Murph.
Organizers Marion Allen and Anthony Hudson will need to apply for grants and receive donations before finding a building to expand the exhibit, she said.
