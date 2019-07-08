2 men tried to kill him on same day
•
In Facebook photos that were posted over the weekend, K9 Zedd didn’t look so tough in his party hat.
But he is. And he is fortunate that he and partner Cpl. Doug Shepherd could celebrate his 6th birthday.
Two men face felony charges after being accused of trying to kill the Belgian malinois in separate incidents on the same shift earlier this year.
On Feb. 24, Shepherd made a traffic stop on Fairchild Cemetery Road in Moselle when the driver, James N. Clark, fled on foot. Shepherd sent his K9 partner after the suspect, and when the dog “engaged with Clark,” the suspect “began to fight,” according to the affidavit that Shepherd filed about the incident.
When Shepherd caught up with them, he saw that “Clark was holding Zedd’s head under water in (an) attempt to drown Zedd.”
Clark, whose age was not listed on the jail docket at the time of his arrest, was charged with aggravated assault on a policeman in the line of duty, according to the affidavit.
Assaulting a four-legged officer carries the same possible penalty — up to 20 years in prison — as assaulting a man or woman who serves as an officer. In fact, the wording in the affidavit doesn’t make any distinction between them. It reads, in part, that Clark attempted to “cause bodily injury under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life to K9 Deputy Zedd by holding his head under water in (an) attempt to drown him.”
On that same day, Shepherd and Zedd were called to the Jones County Adult Detention Center to assist with a non-compliant inmate, 37-year-old Jordan Everett of Laurel, according to the affidavit.
After Everett ignored several commands, Shepherd sent Zedd to get him, and the inmate assaulted the K9.
“Everett wrapped his arm around Zedd’s neck in (an) attempt to choke him,” according to the affidavit. “Everett also tried shoving his hand down Zedd’s throat.”
Everett was also charged with aggravated assault on a policeman in the line of duty. The statement also reads that Everett showed “extreme indifference to the value of human life.”
In addition to that charge, Everett also shows charges of felony malicious mischief, possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct. He remains in the jail on $30,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.