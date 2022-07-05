Nita Faye Butler Ferris died on July 2, 2022 at Trezevant Manor in Memphis due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. She was 83 years old. Nita Faye was born in Huntingdon in Carroll County, Tenn., to E. Gail Butler and Lucretia Dill Butler on Sept. 3, 1938.
Nita Faye was preceded in death by her beloved son Eugene Brooke Ferris IV, whom she fought for all of his life.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years Eugene Brooke Ferris III; her daughter Anne Ferris Andrews (Andy) of Jackson; her grandchildren Jeanne Ferris Andrews, Samuel Shepherd Andrews and William Brooke Andrews; her sisters Lelia Carol Sikes (Gilbert) of Jackson, Tenn., and Linda Jane Giltner (Terry) of Manchester, Tenn.; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Nita Faye was raised in Humboldt, Tenn., and graduated in 1956 from Humboldt High School, where she was a cheerleader, football queen and an excellent student. She enrolled in the College of Liberal Arts at The University of Mississippi in 1956 and graduated in 1960 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics. While at Ole Miss, she was president of Kappa Delta sorority and a member of Mortar Board in recognition of her scholarship, leadership and service. She was also the best dancer in the old Student Union Grill four years in a row and may have retired the trophy.
Following graduation, Nita Faye was employed by IBM in New York City. She joined other recent graduates from across the country and was taught by IBM to program main-frame computers. She was later assigned to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., where she worked on projects for the Boeing Company and the Department of the Navy. She was with IBM for several years. Later, when she and Brooke settled in Laurel, she applied her skill and talent to a contract programming business serving banks, CPA firms, manufacturers and one law firm. She loved her work and operated on her own timetable and terms, going to work late in the morning and being back home when the children returned from school.
In Laurel, she was active in most of Laurel's civic, cultural and religious activities, many times in a leadership role. She was a communicant of St. John's Episcopal Church (Vestry and Women of the Church), a member of the St. John's Day School Board, a member of the board of trustees of the Laurel Municipal Separate School District, president of The Laurel Garden Club, president of Laurel Community Concerts, president of the Laurel Junior Auxiliary, and a member of the Laurel Arts League, the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art Advisory Board, The Nahoula Chapter of the DAR and Laurel Little Theatre.
She and Brooke moved to Memphis in 2008 to be near their grandchildren. She became an active member of the Bamboo Chapter of The Ikebana Society, the Arawata Garden Club, The Memphis Woman's Club (serving all as treasurer), The Memphis Brooks Decorative Arts Trust and her book (and wine) club. She also supported the Dixon Museum and Gardens and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. She loved all of her clubs and organizations in Laurel and in Memphis and always had an active bridge club (or two). She and Brooke enjoyed their beachside condominium at Perdido Key, Fla. It was a big part of their lives for a period of time and a place she enjoyed sharing with family and friends.
Above all, Nita Faye was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, wife and friend.
A graveside service will be at Oddfellows Cemetery in Macon on Friday, July 15, at 11 a.m. A memorial service will be at Trezevant Manor in Memphis later in July. Memorial gifts may be made to a charity of one's choice.
