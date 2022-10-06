A. E. Plunk Jr. & Billie Joann Plunk

The children of Everett Plunk, 89, and Billie Plunk, 83, of Bay Springs announce the heart-breaking loss of their parents in a car accident during the early hours of Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The tragedy occurred near the town of Roswell, N.M., as they were on a cross-country trip destined for Mississippi. Their sad passing ends a journey together over 62 years.
The couple were lifelong members of the Bay Springs Baptist Church.
These few simple words written here are inadequate to tell their story. Arlie Everett Plunk Jr. was born in Okalona, the son of A. E. Plun, Sr., a railroad employee, and Daisy Billingsley, an elementary school teacher. Billie Joann Bell was born in Crystal Springs, the youngest daughter of Haney and Bonnie Bell Taylor.
Everett and Billie met in 1953 when he was assigned to Hopewell as the local station agent for the Gulf Mobile and Ohio Railroad (GM&O). They were married May 28, 1954, and, in 1960, the railroad transferred the new family to Bay Springs, where three children grew up and attend school. Everett was an amateur HAM radio operator and member of the Bay Springs Lions Club.
While Everett was the local GM&O (later ICRR) station agent, Billie was a homemaker, a mom to three kids, a NECO employee and later insurance administrator for the Hughes Hadley Clinic for many years. In 1974, Billie completed her GED and taught several other folks how to read. She was proud of continuing her education and enjoyed helping others negotiate the complex issues of Medicaid and insurance coverage. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, square dancing, sewing and, in later years, crossword puzzles and paperbacks.
Everett retired from the railroad in May 1993, but worked a few more years as the regional representative for the Brotherhood of Railroad, Airline and Steamship Clerks (BRAC). In 1986, Billie retired from the Hughes Hadley Clinic and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in May 2014. Of course, upon retirement, they entered a new phase of life focused on grandchildren, square dancing, RV travel, sightseeing and two beloved dachshunds named Max and Sam.
Eventually they visited 46 contiguous states, Mexico, Canada and Alaska and they will be missed by Squares from Mississippi to Nebraska to Texas. As most senior couples do, they talked and laughed about who would go first and who would be left behind. In life as a team and now teammates through eternity, their premature demise will leave a huge empty space in the lives they leave behind.
They are survived by their three children, Jack Everett Plunk (Erika) of Jacksonville, Ala., David Wayne Plunk (Wanda) of Milton, Fla., and Kathy/Bo Joann Herman (Greg) of Ruidoso, N.M. They were blessed with three grandchildren, George Plunk, Holli Herman Perea (Joey) and Gregory Herman (Jordan); and three great-grandchildren, Hudson, Mason and Addison. They leave an extended network of nephews, nieces and cousins in Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee.
A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Bay Springs.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to Hopewell Baptist Church, 2002 Hopewell Rd, Hopewell, MS 39059, or Bay Springs Baptist Church, 43 Highway 528, Bay Springs, MS 39422.
