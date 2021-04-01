Aaron Gray Jones, 79, of Laurel graduated Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Thursday, Jan. 8, 1942, in Mississippi.
Visitation will be Friday, April 2, from 5-7 p.m. at the Harvest Temple Church of God in Waynesboro. Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Laurel. Rev. Edward Bean will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Aaron was a jokester to many, but a faithful man of God who loved the Lord, family and his church and Pastor Edward Bean.
He was preceded in death by his father Clarence Jones and mother Georgia (Jones) Overstreet; daughters Tina Gordan and Denisea Marengo; grandsons Zac Ainsworth and Micah Holloway; sisters Bonnie Pittman and Pinkie Powe; and brothers Junior Jones, Walter Jones, Roscoe Jones Gene Jones.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years Dora Jones; daughters Amanda Jones (Rusty) and Deborah Holloway; granddaughter Kenda Rose; grandsons Heath Ainsworth, Andrew Jones (Morgan), Adam Kelley, Kade Pierce (Daryn) and Tyler Jones (Shelby); great-grandchildren Anna Pickering, Natalee Ainsworth, Nathan Ainsworth, Ashlee Ainsworth, Ava Grace Rose and Cal Jones; and son-in-law Chris Marengo.
Pallbearers will be Chris Marengo, Rusty Jones, Heath Ainsworth, Andrew Jones, Kade Pierce and Tyler Jones.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
