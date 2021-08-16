Abigail Rose Delrie of Laurel lost her life in a car crash on Aug. 13, 2021.
Abigail loved Christ her Savior, her family, her pets and life. She brightened every room she walked into, and loved everyone she met. She was a member of Journey Church of Laurel.
Abigail was born at home after an arduous labor, and was a delight to her parents as they raised her and her sisters. She was a strong-willed, sassy woman, but also a hard-working, loyal one as well. She was homeschooled her whole life and became fluent in American Sign Language as taught by her mother, and decided to enter the workforce after school as she was considering her future. She and her family were members of the Society of Creative Anachronism, where she was recognized for her efforts. She enjoyed spending time with her group of friends at Jitters Coffeehouse, playing games and hanging out. Her presence touched the lives of many who had the pleasure of knowing her.
She is survived by her parents Timothy and Jessica Oakes Delrie; her sisters Ashleigh, Cecilia, Calla-Grace and Vivian; her paternal grandmother Evelyn Buras Delrie; maternal grandparents George and Janet Perkins Oakes; and her aunts and uncle Tanya Oakes and Dr. Rachel and William Forbes, and Teresa Leary. She had a whole host of “framily” who loved and supported her as well.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you kindly donate to her favorite charity, SCAR of Mississippi.
Services will be at Journey Church (130 Northeast Drive in Laurel). Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 20 from 5-8 p.m. and the service will be Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Brother Robby Johnson will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Will Walters, William Forbes, George Oakes, Carter Poister, Corwin Bass and Brian Garris.
