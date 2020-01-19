Ada Frances Finch Musgrove, 93, was born Dec. 8, 1926 on 2nd Avenue in Laurel. She went to be with her heavenly father on Jan. 18,2020 after a brief illness.
She was a dedicated homemaker for most of her life, returning to college at Jones County Junior College at the age of 59 to become a licensed practical nurse.
She enjoyed attending Lydian Sunday School class at Soso First Baptist Church, traveling by train, antiquing and decorating.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ted and Nancy Augusta Finch; husband Morris Musgrove; children William David Musgrove and Steven Finch Musgrove; and one brother, Richard “Jack” Finch.
She is survived by her daughter Nancy Carol Musgrove of Soso; sons Morris Ted Musgrove (Ann) of Picayune and Jeffrey Lynn Musgrove of Laurel; sisters Betty Ousley of Henderson, Ky., and Dorothy Norsworthy of Lakeland, Fla.; brother Ted “Buddy” Finch of Wayne County; three grandchildren; and several beloved nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 20, from 9-11 a.m. Funeral services will follow. Burial will be in Union Line Cemetery. Rev. PJ Weeks and Brother John Musgrove will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Alex Musgrove, Lance Musgrove, Aiden Musgrove, Garrison Musgrove, Austin Moody and Carroll Johnson.
