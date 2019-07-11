Ada W. Smith, 92, of Laurel passed away on July 10, 2019.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Friday, July 12, at 9:30 a.m. with a service to follow at 10:30. Burial will be in Ellisville Cemetery. Rev. Terry Irby will officiate.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband Leonard W. Smith; her parents William Richard and Retta Shows Williamson; and three sisters, Lucy Pace, Margaret Breakfield and Diantha Sit
She is survived by her two sons, Richard (Dianne) Smith of Stonewall and Donald Smith of Ellisville; one daughter, Kathy (Bill) Campbell of Ellisville; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Breakfield, Eric Smith, Brian Smith, Kevin Campbell, Brandon Holston and Danny Sit. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Campbell, Benjamin Wade, Frankie Wade and Donavan Parish.
