Addine Taylor Baty Holifield, 93, of Laurel passed away on Jan. 3, 2021 at Archer’s Personal Care Home.
Mrs. Baty was born on March 4, 1927 to William M. and Lizzie Ford Taylor in Amory. She was a loving, Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husbands Thomas Edward Baty and Oscar Jay Holifield; parents William Mart Taylor and Lizzie Ford Taylor; sisters Lucille Ekes and Thelma Strange; and brothers Troy Taylor, Grady Taylor, Cecil Taylor and Audrey Lee Taylor.
Survivors include a daughter, Martha Elizabeth Baty Tew (John); four sons, Thomas Allen Baty (Sharon), Hubert Baty (Mylinda), Dwight Baty (Wanda) and Cecil Baty; brother William C. Taylor (Melba); eight grandchildren, Timmy Smith, Chris Smith, Tommy Smith, Haley Baty Wilson, Shane Baty, Sherman Baty, Barbara Baty and Charles Baty; many great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be at Millcreek Cemetery on Friday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:30. Rev. Jimmy Holder will officiate.
