7, 19, 25, 64, 91. These are the winning numbers that were on Adeline Bole Crutcher’s winning lottery ticket. These aren’t just numbers, they highlight the amazing life of Adeline, who passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 in Hattiesburg at the age of 91.
Seven is the number of children she devoted her life loving and caring for. Survived by James Robert Jr. (Becky), Cathye Harper (Jim), John Nicholas (Karen), Christopher, Ricky, Steve (Sharon), and lastly her son Kenneth, who Adeline has long awaited to embrace in Heaven who preceded her in death.
Nineteen is the number of grandchildren she was blessed with while here on Earth. The laughter, smiles and memories of all the birthday parties, holidays, life moments and everyday get-togethers will always remain in everyone’s hearts forever.
Twenty-five is the number the great-grandchildren brought into this world, each having a small part to her. A piece of Adeline will always be in each and every one of them through their own smiles, determination, feistiness, sassiness, caring natures, energy and all the other countless things we saw in Adeline that made her the woman she was.
Sixty-four is for the number of years James Robert Crutcher Sr. and she lived happily married, raising a family and making memories in Pearl, then later in life in Moselle. Adeline is now joyfully back in the loving and strong arms of James for eternity looking over all of us, while also now finding time to play God’s penny slots on occasion. The next time you see a penny on the sidewalk, look up in the sky and smile at what Adeline dropped by accident.
Ninety-one is the number of amazing years this world was blessed to have Adeline a part of it. Adeline was a strong, determined and loving woman for her family and friends. Her time with us has passed, but she has touched each and every one of us in a way that we will forever remember.
7, 19, 25, 64, 91 are the winning numbers of a woman who won at life! She worked more than 20 years as a rural mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service and was a member of Shelton Baptist Church. She had an amazing journey that we will forever celebrate! Adeline Bole Crutcher may you forever rest in peace.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Shelton Baptist Church in Moselle with Brother Charles Brady officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
