Adolph Dykes, 82, of Laurel died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Jasper County. He was born Sunday, June 27, 1937 in Laurel. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2-4 p.m. at Green Gate Farms in Laurel. Funeral services will follow at 4 at Green Gate Farms and the burial will follow in Fair Ridge Cemetery. Brother Ken Johnson and Nicholas Ulmer will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
