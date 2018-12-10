Agnes Troy Welborn Roney, 91, of Laurel died Dec. 10, 2018, at LynnWood Senior Care.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Kingston Assembly of God Church on Highway 15 North in Laurel. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Rev. Scott Davis will officiate.
She was born on Jan. 2, 1927, in Pelican, La., to Benjamin and Troy Welborn. Her mother died in childbirth. Because her father had six other children and was unable to care for a newborn, her aunt, Matilda Rayborn, raised Agnes as her own daughter. She grew up in Laurel.
She graduated from George S. Gardiner High School in 1945 and married Ernie W. Roney on Feb. 9, 1946. They were married for 53 years.
For many years, she worked for the City of Laurel as bookkeeper. She served as secretary-treasurer for Kingston Assembly of God Church for ,ore than 41 years and also taught the Beginners’ Sunday School Class. She was known by her church family as “Mamaw Roney.”
She was preceded in death by her parents Benjamin and Troy Welborn; second mom Matilda Rayborn; husband Ernie Roney Sr.; two sisters; four brothers; and two half-brothers.
She is survived by her children Ernie Roney Jr. (Patricia), Dennis Roney, Diane Beckman and Mildred Smith (Howard), all of Laurel; grandchildren Dr. Chris Roney (Michelle) of Birmingham, Ala., Brad Roney of Laurel, Matthew Butts of Petal, Gregory Smith (Heather) of Roanoke, Va., and Teri Keechle (Alex) of Dallas, Texas; 16 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Roney, Chris Roney, Brad Roney, Matthew Butts, Gregory Smith and Teri Keechle.
Agnes “fought a good fight, she finished her course, she kept the faith, and there is laid up for her a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge shall give her at that day, and not to her only, but to all them also who love His appearing.” 2nd Timothy 4:7-8.
The family extends a special “thank you” to Nila Conn and her staff at LynnWood Senior Care for all their kindness to our mother.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapelaurel.com.
