Aimie Louise McCarty Stephens, 91, of Laurel was born July 12, 1931, at home in what she referred to as the “cotton mill village,” the West End of Laurel to parents Ruben McCarty and Lottie Jane Clingon McCarty. She died Jan. 2, 2023 at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson after a sudden setback.
She lived during a span of years that probably saw more changes in technology than any previous generation had ever seen. She grew up during the difficult years of World War II, when necessities were rationed. In those days, most households had real “ice boxes” instead of refrigerators. She told how there were no trucks available to deliver ice to homes because gasoline and rubber for tires had been rationed. As a youngster, she and her youngest sister Nell took their little wagon and hauled ice to residents in their “cotton mill village” neighborhood. During her lifetime, many things changed from being done the hard way to the modern day “push-button” method, as she called it. Experiences during her youth, as well as the influence of her older sister Wilma, taught her hard work and resilience that allowed her to accomplish most anything that she attempted.
During her working years, she worked along with her father Ruben in the Laurel Cotton Mill, then later at Snow White Laundry, The Little Shop (dress shop) and at Sanderson Farms. She was a very good seamstress and a great cook. She was a jolly person and had a funny way of telling about her experiences that would have everybody laughing. One of her favorite things, even until very recently, was to talk daily with her favorite telephone-and-tell-it friends Renita and Patsy to list the day’s events and to discuss new recipes to try out.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and sister. She is survived by daughters Nerissa Stephens and Wanda Stephens Johnson (Mike), all of Laurel; her brother-in-law Vaster Scott Harper of Laurel; several nieces and nephews; and her spoiled dog DollyBee.
She was preceded in death by her husband Samuel A. Stephens, to whom she was married for 47 ½ years until his death. She was also preceded in death by her parents Ruben and Lottie McCarty; and five siblings, brothers Vertis McCarty, Curtis McCarty (infant) and Joseph Daniel McCarty (infant), and sisters Wilma Melvina McCarty Connair and Ruben Nell McCarty Harper.
She will be missed by all who knew her. The family is grateful for the care provided by EMServ Ambulance, South Central Regional Medical Center and St. Dominic’s Hospital.
A graveside service was Saturday at Myrick Cemetery. Rev. Gerald Henderson and Rickey Hammonds officiated the service. Memory Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
