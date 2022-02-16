Al Jeffrey Taylor, 61, of Laurel passed from this life on Feb. 15, 2022 at his home surrounded by family and friends. A memorial service will be held Monday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m. at Crosspointe Church, with visitation that morning from 9-11 a.m. at the church. Pastor Justin Holifield will officiate.
Al was born on Sept. 1, 1960, in Laurel. After residing in Perry County until the age of 15, he was a lifelong resident of Jones County. He graduated from Watkins High School, Class of 1978. Al is an alumni of the University of Southern Mississippi, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Marketing. He worked for Headrick Outdoor Media for a number of years. His greatest loves were his wife, sons, family, friends, caring for those less fortunate than he, playing golf, tennis and cheering on the West Jones Mustangs and Mississippi State Bulldogs. Al was awarded an Appreciation of a Decade of Commitment to Excellence in Mustang football in 2011. He was a man of service to mankind. His life was the picture of “love thy neighbor as thyself.” God blessed him with a heart of service and he fulfilled that role every single day.
Al was preceded in death by his parents William Albert Taylor and Florine Perry Taylor of Laurel.
He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Stephanie Mauldin Taylor; two sons, Alex (Jillian) and Sawyer (Lana); three grandchildren, Harper Ann, Mary Cora and Luke Allen; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Mack and Johnnie Mauldin; his brother Perry Taylor (Lana); his sister-in-law Melanie Mauldin Walters (James); his brothers-in-law, Lance Mauldin (Stacie) and Kirby Mauldin (Sabrina); and a host of nieces, nephews, great-0nieces and great0-nephews.
Go rest high on that mountain, Son; your work on earth is done. Go to Heaven shouting love for the Father and the Son...
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be made to local organizations of either Mission at the Cross or Junior Auxiliary of Laurel, Secret Meals.
