Alatha Ree McElhenney

Alatha Ree “Late” McElhenney passed away Feb. 26, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, at Hickory Grove Cemetery.
Alatha was born on June 14, 1937, in Laurel. She was a retired nurse.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edgar Pope and Dorothy Pope; her husband Clinton McElhenney; brother Marion “Sonny” Pope; and three sisters, Gloria Pope, Melba Knight and Sue Rigdon.
She is survived by sister Pauline “Polly” Hunt of Texas; and three sons, Eddie (Denise) Barker, Cory Barker and Jeff Barker, all of Heidelberg. Alatha was blessed with four grandchildren, Lauren Barker Caldwell of Soso, Layla Smith of Laurel, Dylon Barker of Lucedale and Trae (Emily) Barker of Laurel. She loved and was cherished by her great-grandchildren Anderson Caldwell, Eve Smith, Bane Barker, Addison Barker and Drew Barker. Mrs. McElhenney also had a host of nieces and nephews.
“Aunt Late” enjoyed gardening, reminiscing about times gone by and visiting with family and friends.
Memory Chapel is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
