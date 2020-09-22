After a long illness, Albert Haskel Smith, 86, passed away at the Robert L. Howard State Home for Veterans in Pell City, Ala.
Mr. Smith was formerly from Laurel.
Loved ones who went before him were his parents Louis and Naoma Smith; brother Harry Smith of Pearl; and son Scot Louis Smith of Laurel.
Left behind to remember him are his wife Linda and son Mark and his wife Diane of Trussville, Ala.; and two granddaughters, Bayley (Zach) and Chloe. For nearly a month, Al was a great-grandfather to Josephine.
A celebration of life will be at the First Presbyterian Church of Trussville.
