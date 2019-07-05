Albert R. Chandler, 79, of Ovett passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born in Jones County on Sept. 7, 1939.
Mr. Chandler was a mechanic for Doggett Wrecking Yard prior to his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents Albert Chandler and Lela Ruby Blackledge Chandler; and two sons, Robert Hodge and Dwayne Chandler.
He is survived by his loving wife Joe Evelyn “Virginia” Chandler of Ovett; children Therrell Hodge of Laurel, George Hodge of the Sweetwater Community, Rebecca West of the Landrum Community, Kenneth Randall Hodge of Ovett and Travis Hodge of Clara; brothers Jack Chandler, Michael Chandler, Dean Chandler and Dennis Chandler; sisters Linda Jackson and Shirley Rush; seven grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Monday, July 8, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow in Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Walley Helfinstine will officiate.
Pallbearers will be James Knight, Mark Hillman, Chuck Easterling, Chris McKinney and David Graham.
