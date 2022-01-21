Albert Ray Leggett, 81, of Jones County passed away Jan. 20, 2022 at his residence of 58 years in the Glade Community.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Sunday, Jan. 23, beginning at 1 p.m. with his service following at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Rev. Steve Jackson of West Laurel Baptist Church will officiate.
Mr. Leggett was born Sept. 23, 1940, in Clarke County. At the age of 2, his family moved to Laurel. The rest of his life, except for a time in the Army, was spent living in Laurel and Jones County.
He attended Laurel City Schools for 10 1/2 years. His parents built a home in the county and he graduated from Calhoun High School in 1958. He served in the Mississippi National Guard and U.S. Army for six years and was honorable discharged with the rank of sergeant.
After working four years with Masonite Corporation, he went to work with Southern Bell in October 1962. Later, Southern Bell became South Central Bell. In 1984, his job was transferred to AT&T because of divestiture of the Bell System. At the age of 50, in November 1990, he retired as a large business system technician with a combined total of 28 years with these three companies.
In October 1992, he returned to the telecommunications field and worked 11 more years with 3E Communications of Ocean Springs. After being active for 40 years in his chosen field, he retired in 2003 for the last time.
He became a Master Mason at the age of 21 and later joined Hamasa Shrine, Grand Rite Bodies of Mississippi and the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. For many years, he was a very dedicated member of the Laurel Shrine Club serving as treasurer in 1987 and 1988 and club president in 1989. He was selected Shriner of the Year by Hamasa Shrine in 1994. In 2004, he was awarded the Shriner’s Samsar Jewel.
While serving the Lord, he taught Sunday school, Bible studies, did programs for the Brotherhood and helped in Children’s Bible School. For many years he was a dedicated member of West Laurel Baptist Church, where he served in various capacities.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years Rita Thornton Gambrell Leggett; father and mother Walter A. Leggett and Myrtle Pugh Leggett; four sisters, Lucille Mixon, Elizabeth Sanderson, Louise Parker and Betty Hathorn; and four brothers, Curtis Leggett, Martin Leggett, James Allen Leggett and J. W. Leggett.
He is survived by three fine sons, Walter Ray Leggett (Connie), Bruce Allen Leggett (Peggy) and Terry Wayne Gambrell (Tammy); sister Anne Watts; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren, all loved very much.
In lieu of flowers please help a child by making a donation to the Laurel Shrine Club Transportation Fund, P.O. Box 691, Laurel, MS 39441.
The family respectfully requests social distancing during services.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.