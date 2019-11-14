Aleatha Ann Ham, 59, of Laurel died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Saturday, Oct. 22, 1960 in Jackson.
Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 17, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will be Monday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Brother Medrick Savell and Brother Glen Shoemake will officiate. Brother Justin Rhodes will be singing. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Ann was a member of Riverside Baptist Church in Ellisville. She was a piano player. She also helped as a teacher in Bible school.
She was preceded in death by her mother Margaret Savell.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years Kenneth E. Ham; son Joseph Ham (Carrie); daughters Stephanie Livingston (Jason) and Rachel Ham; grandchildren Cadyn Ham, Abigail Ham, Dax Ham, Clarissa Ingram, Savannah Ingram, Waylon Livingston, Kaylee Livingston, Zoe Livingston, Kade Livingston, Maelee Sumrall and Sophia Rodriguez; father Medrick Savell; sister Doloise Holloway (Terry); brothers Timothy Savell (Carmel) and Kenneth Savell (Laurie); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Justin Holder, Jeremiah Guthrie, Shawn Hopkins, Ian Slater, Delayne Savell and Blair Savell.
Honorary pallbearers will be T.J. Moss, Jason Livingston and Joseph Ham.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.