The family deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Alice Jewel (Folks) Ashmore on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Alice was born on Sept. 22, 1946, to the late Otis and Jewel Folks of Moselle.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Erin Grace Campbell.
Alice is survived by her loving husband of 45 years James D. Ashmore II; her daughter Dena Campbell; and her grandsons Ian and Cade Campbell.
She will be greatly missed by her extensive family of cousins — the Strickland families of Carol, Carrie, Johnny Wayne (Chrystal), Randy (Lora) and Bo (Tina) along with their children, and the Compton families of Betty, Sherry and their children.
Alice had a love of butterflies that grew into a passion for flower gardening creating beautiful homes for her butterflies. Alice and James together enjoyed three generations of Muscadine lovers from all over the world passing through Ashmore Vineyard (U-Pick) with their 42-year devotion to “slinging muscadines”.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. before the service. A graveside will follow in Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
