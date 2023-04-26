Allan Robinson, 78, of Ellisville went to his heavenly home on April 25, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his parents James Vayden Robinson and Lessie McDaniel Robinson; brothers James Robinson and Joe Dale Robinson; and great-granddaughter Elle Dearmon.
Mr. Robinson was born in Magee on Dec. 18, 1944. He was an honor student and salutatorian at Calhoun High School, Class of 1963. Shortly after, he married Eleanor Key. Mr. Robinson trained in Flora as a machinist and became a journeyman machinist. He moved to Laurel and worked for Laurel Machine and Foundry, Masonite and retired from Georgia Pacific in New Augusta.
Mr. Robinson is survived by his wife of 59 years Eleanor Key Robinson of Ellisville; daughter Betty Dearmon (Robbie) of Laurel; son Glenn Robinson (Felicia) of Ellisville; grandchildren Andrew Robinson (Bailey) of Katie, Texas, Elena-Beth and Benjamin Dearmon, both of Laurel, Courtney Herrington (Brett) of Seminary and Cambry Butler of Ellisville; and great-granddaughter Hollyn Herrington of Seminary.
Services will be at Salem Heights Baptist Church on Friday, April 28. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and the service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery. Steve Mackender and Brent Benson will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Bill Cooksey, Lance Smith, Phil Williams, Ralph Thornton, Tony Key and Stanley Watkins. Honorary pallbearers will be the Men’s Sunday School class at Salem Heights Baptist Church.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
