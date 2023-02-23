Allan Craig Maddox, 40, of Laurel went to be with his Savior on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in Laurel. He was born Tuesday, Feb. 23, 1982, in Laurel.
A graveside service will be Friday, Feb. 24, at 2 p.m. at Shows Cemetery in Laurel. Burial will follow. Brother Curtis Pitts will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Maddox enjoyed going to church at Ignite. He enjoyed working in construction, especially vinyl siding. Allan had a big heart and loved helping people. He loved his family, especially his children and his girlfriend Karen Buffington.
He was preceded in death by birth mother Sherri Nordan; and brother Danny Maddox.
Survivors include his daughters Skyler Goff and Kelly Maddox; son Dylan Maddox; parents William and Laverne Sullivan Maddox; sister Brandi Sims; birth father Kenny Kelly; love of his life Karen Buffington; sister April Satcher (John); and grandparents James and Jerre Nordan.
Pallbearers will be Ronney Johnson, Dusty Johnson, Kelly Johnson, Brandon Williams and Kenny Kelly.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
