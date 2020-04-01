Allen Ray Jordan, 74, of Seminary died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his residence in Seminary. He was born Friday, Feb. 15, 1946 in Laurel.
A graveside services will be Friday, April 3, at 1 p.m. at Longview Baptist Church Cemetery in Seminary with burial to follow in Longview Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Lamar Harrison will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Ray was a Mason, a Hamasha Shriner and of the Baptist faith. He was also retired from Howard Industries after 27 years of being a general foreman.
He was preceded in death by his father Everett Jordan; mother Nonnie Jordan; and brother John Edward Jordan.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years Susie Jordan; children Lynn Kirby (Tommy) and Steve Jordan (Diana); grandchildren Chance Kirby, Hannah Kirby, Heather Kirby, Cole Willams, Matthew Willams, Malayna Williams, Asher Williams, Lyndie Williams and Josie Vick; sister Melewese Smith; great-granddaughter Lyndie Willams; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be Chance Kirby, Tommy Kirby, Casey Williams, Brett Williams, Cole Williams and Jay Magee.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
