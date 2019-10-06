Allen Renay Ivey, 79, of Laurel died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at his residence in Laurel. He was born Wednesday, March 20, 1940 in George County.
Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 6, from 1:30-3 p.m. at Springhill Baptist Church in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 3 at the church and the Burial will follow in Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Steve Clark will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Ivey was a member of Springhill Baptist Church. He was an U.S. Army veteran (paratrooper) and a retiree from Bell South after 25 years of service. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Leonard Ivey; mother Corine Ivey; and brother-in-law and fishing buddy, Carl Jones.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years Nina Faye Ivey; children Ricky Ivey (Anita) of Summit and Duja Newcomb, Gayla Ivey, DeAnna Holifield (Kimble) and Jeffery Dwayne Ivey, all of Laurel; 10- grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother Ronny Ivey (Cora) of Kentucky; sister Myrnis Ann Jones of Lucedale.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Ivey, Van Eubanks, David Ivey, Kimble Holifield, John Kitchens and Jeff Davis
Honorary pallbearers will be Benny Shows, Johnny Watkins, Hubert Holloway, Dr. Jack Evans and Mike Mike Eubanks.
