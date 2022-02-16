Alma Dell Blakeney, 67, of Bay Springs passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 in Bay Springs. She was born Monday, May 17, 1954, in Bay Springs.
A graveside service will be Friday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. at Enon Baptist Church Cemetery with burial to follow in Enon Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Cliff Jenkins will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of arrangements. Dell was a longtime employee of South Central Regional Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents Wilson Roy “Billy” and Marjorie Audrey Buchanan.
Survivors include her husband of 29 happy years Kendrick Blakeney; son Derick “Pete” Blakeney (Dr. Danielle); grandchildren Jenna-Claire and Ryland Blakeney; brother Wallace N. Buchanan (Becky); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
