Alma Jean Roney of Laurel passed away on Feb. 8, 2023, at the age of 81. She was born on Feb. 22, 1941, to Lloyd and Inell Pryor.
Visitation and services will be at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday and the funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years Timothy Daniel Roney; their three children and their spouses Tim and Ilene Roney of Laurel, Jennifer and Steve Gill of Moselle, and Tanda and Jeff Pitts of Ellisville; their grandchildren Jessica Jones, Kevin and Regan Roney, Derek and Kassidy Roney, Samuel Gill, Jenna Gill, Ella Pitts, Nora Pitts, Claire Pitts, Isaac Pitts, Jacob Pitts and Micah Pitts; and their great-grandchildren Henley Roney, Emmie Roney, Vivy Roney and Alice Roney. She is also survived by her sister Frances Perry of Laurel and many nieces and nephews.
She retired from Ellisville State School as a direct care worker, but her favorite roles in life were as a wife, mom and “Mamaw.” She was incredibly creative and talented and loved gardening, sewing and cooking, but what she loved most of all was passing on these gifts to her children and grandchildren.
“Her children rise up and call her blessed; Her husband also, and he praises her: ‘Many daughters have done well, but you excel them all.’ Charm is deceitful and beauty is passing, but a woman who fears the LORD, she shall be praised.”
Proverbs 31:28-30
