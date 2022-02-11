Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle for Mrs. Almeda J. Anderson, 90, of Ellisville, who passed from this life on Feb. 8, 2022. She was born on Dec. 14, 1931, in Greene County to H.B. and Elvira Sullivan. She was a member of the Heritage Heights Baptist Church of Laurel and worked as a nurse for more than 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Edward Anderson and her parents.
She is survived by her children John Royce (Susan) Anderson of Moss, David Anderson of Laurel, Darrell Anderson of Sharon, Donna (Royce) Black of Ellisville and Rhonda (Steven) Mitchell of Laurel; grandchildren Kristi Hinton, Melissa Kinser, Tina Gatwood, Quint Anderson, Bryan Anderson, Jessica Allbrook, Miranda Black, Trent Black, Kayla McDonald, Andrew Mitchell and Jonathan Mitchell; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters Nita McInnis of Leakesville and Nelda Moore of Laurel; and brothers Junior Sullivan of Avera and Kernice Sullivan of Neely.
