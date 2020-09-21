Alton Elic Blakeney, 88, of Taylorsville passed from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Comfort Care Nursing Center in Laurel. He was born Thursday, Sept. 1, 1932, in Mineral Springs in Smith County.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Mineral Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Taylorsville.
Funeral services will be at noon at the church and burial will follow in Mineral Springs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Sidney Davis and Brother Kelly Tingle will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Blakeneny was a servant to the Lord, his country and also his community. He was a lifelong member of Mineral Springs Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher for many years. One of his greatest pleasures was studying the Word of God, the Bible. While serving aboard the USS Leyte in U.S. Navy, he helped in the rescue efforts after an explosion and fire aboard the ship while docked in Boston Harbor. He graduated from Mississippi State in 1959 with a degree in poultry science. He retired as a USDA poultry inspector working at Sanderson Farm in Collins.
He was preceded in death by parents Weaver Blakeney and Inez “Nezzie” Butler Blakeney; three brothers, Grafton, Hilton and Bidwell; and two sisters, Irene Ivey and Lorene Walker.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years Nicky McAlpin Blakeney of Taylorsville; two daughters, Sara Blakeney Broadway and husband Tracy of Taylorsville and LaDonna Robertson Byrd of Virginia; two sons, Stuart Blakeney and wife Teresa of Mount Olive and Al Robertson and wife Kay of Taylorsville; eight grandchildren, Ryan Byrd (Constance), Karli Rodriguez (Jose), Austin Byrd, Heather Disney (James), Brooke King (John), Brad Robertson (Tiffany), Tyler Broadway and and Kyle Broadway (Kalie); 22 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be Tracy Broadway, James Disney, John King, Brad Robertson, Tyler Broadway and Kyle Broadway.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Ivy, Hildred (Punk) Ivey, Carl Lace Ivey, George Ivey, Garry (Jam) Blakeney, Jeff Blakeney and Terry Neal Blakeney.
