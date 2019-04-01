Alvin “Ray” Hodge was born and raised in Jones County. He was a resident of Sandersville.
He met his wife Carolyn Hodge in 1965. They were married 52 years. Ray worked in the oilfield since he was 17 years old. He worked from a roughneck, to teaching well control, to a consulting engineer. For 55 years he was a teacher and mentor to many. He was a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with family and friends. He was a huge Trump supporter.
He was preceded in death by mother Annie L. Hodge; father Colon Hodge; son Iky Hodge, daughter Angie Hodge; brothers Charles Herrington, Arthur Hodge and Roy Hodge; sisters Diane Hodge Blackledge, Francis Hodge and Kathy Hodge; and grandparents.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn (Landrum) Hodge; daughter Lauri (Steven) Cannon of Bay Springs; brother Mike (Angie) Hodge of Oviedo, Fla.; sister Karen (Jamie) Davis of Sandersville; grandson Kyle (Megan) Pool of Sandersville; granddaughter Brittany Cannon and Alexandria Cannon, both of Bay Springs; six great-grandchildren Caden, Landon, Khristian, Leighton, EmmaGrace and Khreed; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends Gloria Reed, Clint (Michelle) Pool, Tracy Herrington, Mull (Lynne) Blackledge (Two country hicks met two city chicks and married together Sept. 24, 1966.), a host of men, women, boys, girls and his oilfield family he helped, loved and raised.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Tuesday, April 2, from 5-8 p.m. Services will be at Memory Chapel on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with interment to follow in Blackledge Cemetery. Brother Greg Hodge will officiate.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.