Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, in Walters Cemetery for Mrs. Amber Fisher, 27, who passed from this life on Jan. 8, 2021. Brother Ronny Smith will officiate the service with burial to follow. Serving as pallbearers will be Austin Massey, Andy Everett, T.C. Sumrall, Dalton Odom, Josh Walters and Tristan Massey, with Timmy Massey Shawn Massey as alternates.
Amber was a loving mother and full of life. She worked at Sweet Somethings Bakery for seven years. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Charles and Brenda Ellzey; and great-grandmother Dorris Walters.
She is survived by her husband Robert Fisher; children Gracie Ellzey, Kayden, Benji and Robert “Gomer” Fisher, all of Laurel; parents Jimmy and Evelyn Ellzey of Seminary; sister Alisa Lovett of Seminary; brother Thomas Ellzey of Seminary; nephews Lee Ellzey, Hana Ellzey, Bentley Lovett and River Ellzey; second mother Becky Roberts; grandparents Shirley and Buford Walters; and a host of aunts, uncles and extended family.
Visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday at Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle.
