Amber Brielle Rosa Clark was born on April 9, 1982, the youngest of eight children. She attended Laurel schools, graduating with honors in 2000. Amber graduated with a Biology major and Chemistry minor from the University of Mississippi in 2004. She received her Master's in Education from William Carey. Amber taught Star Reach within the Jones County School District for 16 years with the last 11 years being at West Jones Elementary.
She loved her students, her fellow teachers and staff. Teaching was her gift to share, it wasn't just a job, but was her mission field. It is not a perfect world, but she was perfection in the eyes of all who knew and loved her. She was diagnosed with Juvenile Diabetes at the age of 9 and lived with the disease every minute of every day for 30 years. This disease did not define her, she lived with it and loved through it. She touched the lives of all who met her, and she was loved by so many.
She was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, sister and aunt. She came to know the Lord at a very young age and was baptized on Mother's Day. She loved her Lord and Savior, and she lived her life to honor and serve him. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church and studied His word as a member of the Women's 1 Sunday School class.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Nicholas and Marie Rosa and James and Burnetta Hilbun; brother Kevin Bass; and niece Brenna Clark.
She is survived by her husband Adam Clark; two children, Ryder Scott Walters (13) and Blythe Brielle Clark (8); her parents Robert and Janet Rosa; five sisters and one brother, Stephanie and David Daughdrill, Janna and Mark Dyess, Heather Bass, Jill and Gabe Windham, Tory and Amy Bass, and Angela and Brad Payne. She is also survived by her husband’s family, Jerry and Chellie Clark, Wade and Ty Clark, and Jonathan and Charity Clark, along with 21 nieces and nephews and a host of friends and extended family.
Services will be Friday, March 12, at First Baptist Church Laurel. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the service time of 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Officiating will be Dr. Randy Turner and Rev. Shannon Slover.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Clark, Wade Clark, David Daughdrill, Mark Dyess, Brad Payne and Gabe Windham.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or FBC Laurel.
