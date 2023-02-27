A graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the Welcome Home Cemetery of Ovett for Mr. Amos Wade, 86, of Ovett who passed from this life on Feb. 25, 2023 at Greene Rural Health and Rehab. Bishop John Thomas and Brother Justin Malone will officiate with burial to follow. Pallbearers will be Justin Malone, Russ Maniel, Daniel Wade, Tyler Wade, Thomas Williford and Grady Scarbrough. Honorary pallbearers will be Braxton Wade, Derin Wade and Phillip Wade.
Mr. Wade served in the United States Army during peacetime. He owned and operated the Wade Construction Company before retiring after 32 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie Wade; grandson Roland Wade; and parents James Sidney and Rannie Wade.
He is survived by his sons David Wade of Richton and Jimmy (Glea) Wade of Ovett; daughter Patricia (Kenneth) Malone of Richton; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brothers Allen (Gayla) Wade and Tommy (Belinda) Wade, all of Ellisville; sisters Hazel (Walter) Mellott of Laurel, Evelyn Martin of Madison, Judy (Melvin) Walters of Ellisville and Janie (Johnny) Hill of Sandersville.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Wednesday at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Richton.
