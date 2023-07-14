Ance Lee Harris, 78, of Stringer passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala. He was born Sunday, Dec.17, 1944, in Stringer.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Stringer. Burial will follow in Liberty Baptist Cemetery in Stringer. Brother Stanley Doggett will officiate.
Mr. Harris was preceded in death by his son Lonny Harris; daughter Raynna Rayner; father Thomas Harris; mother Suzanne Harris; brothers John Harris, Roosevelt Harris, Spencer Harris, James Harris, Hodge Harris and Joe Harris; and sister Arcenia Williams.
Survivors include his wife Fondia Rayner Harris of Stringer; daughters Lavada Busby (Davy) and Wanda Rayner; grandchildren Heather Rayner (Zack), Peggy Rayner, Blake Busby (Stephanie), Jordan Busby (Jerry Dueitt), Andrew Busby, Lonnie Harris Jr. (Angelia), Trevor Bufkin, Tristan Bufkin and Hayley Bufkin; sister Mary Jenkins; great-grandchildren Brooke Busby, Maverick Busby, Garret Dueitt, Juliana Sullivan, Hannah Sullivan, Maddilynn Melton, Chloee Moore, Peyton Moore, Jaxon Moore and Cadence Moore.
Pallbearers will be Blake Busby, Andrew Busby, D. J. Duiett and Davy Busby.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
