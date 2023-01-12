Andrew Jackson Graves, 88, of the Hebron Community departed this life and went to his heavenly home on Jan. 9, 2023. He was born on Oct. 19, 1934, in Laurel to Leslie and Clara Graves.
Jack was a lifelong member of Hebron United Methodist Church. He graduated from Ellisville High School, attended Jones County Junior College and enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served for four years. In 1958, he married Johnette had two sons, Gary and Wayne, and two grandchildren, Will and Sara, who were the lights of his life. Family was the most important thing to him. Jack worked as a dairy farmer for many years and later he worked as a USDA inspector for the federal government for almost 30 years before his retirement. In his spare time, he loved fishing, gardening and watching sports, specifically the West Jones Mustangs football team and the Ole Miss Rebels. Jack will always be remembered for his kind heart, his bright smile and his many jokes that he told. His passing leaves a large hole in the hearts of those who loved him, but we have peace in knowing he will spend his eternity with our Savior.
Go rest high on that mountain, Pop. We love you.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 12, beginning at 1 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow in Hebron Cemetery
Jack was preceded in death by his son Gary Jackson Graves: father Leslie Graves; mother Clara Cranford Graves; and sister Bobbie Nell Graves Sweeney.
Survivors include his wife Johnette Chisholm Graves; son Jerry Wayne Graves (Mary Margaret ) of Soso: grandson William Andrew Graves of Jackson; granddaughter Sara Ashlee Graves of Soso; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pallbearers will be Taylor McLemore, Robbie Hendry, Andy Turner, Kenny Craven, Ryan Rubenstein and Dempsey Brady.Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Craven, Mike Turner and Michael Graves.
Special music will be performed by Taylor McLemore.
The eulogy will be given by his grandson William Andrew Graves and the obituary will be read by his granddaughter Sara Ashlee Graves.
