Andrew Rexford Wilson

Andrew Rexford “Rex” Wilson, a lifelong resident of Ellisville, passed from this life on Monday, April 3, 2023 at his home at the age of 92. He married Doris Holifield Wilson on Aug.16, 1957. They were married for 65 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew Richard and Catherine Blackwell Wilson; his sisters Francis Reeves, Voncile Clay, Willa O'Connor and Linda Blakeney; and his daughter Marcia Ann Wilson Boyd.
In addition to his loving wife Doris, Rex is survived by his son Richard Alan Wilson (Cyndi); his daughter Debbie Wilson Holifield; his grandchildren Kevin Holifield, Angie Gamble (Tim) and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Wilson; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, April 10, from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Ellisville. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in Ellisville City Cemetery. Brother Robert Fennell and Brother Greg Spencer will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Rex was the owner of Rex Wilson General Contractors, Inc. and built many of the buildings at Jones College and Ellisville State School, along with many other commercial projects in Ellisville and Laurel.
Rex served on the board of directors of Merchants and Manufacturers Bank (now Community Bank) for 23 years, retiring in June 2000. He also served on Ellisville’s City Board of Aldermen, along with being the city's Building Inspector and Zoning officer for more than 30 years. In 2012, Rex was presented with Ellisville’s Citizen of the Year award by Mayor Tim Waldrup. Rex was a member of First Baptist Church of Ellisville and served on their long-range planning committee for many years.
Over the years, he and his wife Doris traveled extensively, either in their motorhome or on bus tours and cruises. When he wasn't traveling, you could always find him drinking coffee with all his friends down at Ward's Pharmacy.
Pallbearers for the service will be Tim Gamble, Paul Bush, Gary Walters, Travis Haynes, Lynn Buckhaults and Rocky Purvis.Honorary pallbearers include Mac Haynes, Hal Crocker and Tim Waldrup.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the First Baptist Church of Ellisville.
